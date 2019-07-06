Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 26 678.80 N/A -1.40 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 84.8% respectively. Insiders held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Autolus Therapeutics plc

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.