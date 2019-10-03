Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 12 0.00 33.90M -1.40 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 15.30M -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Autolus Therapeutics plc and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Autolus Therapeutics plc and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 289,743,589.74% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 601,415,094.34% -109.8% -85.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Autolus Therapeutics plc and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$26 is Autolus Therapeutics plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 118.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 23.5%. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.