Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|21
|437.93
|N/A
|-1.40
|0.00
|Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.43
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.
|0.00%
|-264.5%
|-178.4%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|17.44%
|-6.66%
|-44.05%
|-41.72%
|-34.88%
|-53.05%
|Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.
|-9.48%
|-7.97%
|-32.82%
|-17.4%
|-83.14%
|-76.4%
For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.
Summary
Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.