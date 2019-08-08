Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Reaches $13.03 1 Year Low; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

The stock of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.86 target or 9.00% below today’s $13.03 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $615.59M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $11.86 price target is reached, the company will be worth $55.40M less. The stock decreased 12.14% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 116,055 shares traded. Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has declined 34.88% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.88% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering B\u0026G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. B\u0026G Foods had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $29 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Credit Suisse maintained B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray maintained B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) rating on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $26 target. See B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. B\u0026G Foods Rating: Inc. Common Stock Old Target: $In-Line

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $28 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $23 New Target: $19 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $33 New Target: $29 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $615.59 million. The firm is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing AUTO4, a programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and AUTO6, a programmed T cell therapy for treating neuroblastoma.

The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 907,876 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 09/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: BG Andrew J. Juknelis attends at the 54th Memorial Ceremony for Gen. Douglas MacArthur; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q EPS 31c; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 13/03/2018 – BG Capital Providing Growth to Port Richmond with Commonwealth Campus; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO ADDED XL, KS, MSCC, AET, BG IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ B&G Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGS)