Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Reaches $11.33 52 Week Low; Shorts at ELIO MOTORS (ELIO) Lowered By 16.08%

ELIO MOTORS INC (OTCMKTS:ELIO) had a decrease of 16.08% in short interest. ELIO’s SI was 16,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.08% from 19,900 shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 5 days are for ELIO MOTORS INC (OTCMKTS:ELIO)’s short sellers to cover ELIO’s short positions. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 2,046 shares traded. Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) hit a new 52-week low and has $10.76 target or 5.00% below today’s $11.33 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $447.79 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $10.76 price target is reached, the company will be worth $22.39 million less. The stock decreased 13.05% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 281,276 shares traded or 125.51% up from the average. Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has declined 34.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.88% the S&P500.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $447.79 million. The firm is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing AUTO4, a programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and AUTO6, a programmed T cell therapy for treating neuroblastoma.

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, makes, and sells automobiles. The company has market cap of $38.85 million. The firm focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. It currently has negative earnings.