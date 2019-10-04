Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Comparison side by side

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 12 0.00 33.90M -1.40 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 37.52M -0.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Autolus Therapeutics plc and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 287,531,806.62% 0% 0% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 4,150,442,477.88% -644.7% -266.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Autolus Therapeutics plc and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Autolus Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 116.31% at a $26 average target price. Meanwhile, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 1,846.90%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 20.4%. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller decline than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.