Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Contrasting side by side

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 23 472.55 N/A -1.40 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.92 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Analyst Ratings

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,665.65% and its consensus target price is $5.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 39.9%. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.