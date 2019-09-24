Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Contrasting side by side

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 19 545.12 N/A -1.40 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Autolus Therapeutics plc and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 has Autolus Therapeutics plc and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$26 is Autolus Therapeutics plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 98.93%.

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Synthetic Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 13.3%. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 3.52%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.