Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Contrasting side by side

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 12 0.00 33.90M -1.40 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 289,002,557.54% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 1,096,320,200.80% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$26 is Autolus Therapeutics plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 117.76%. Competitively the average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $8, which is potential 270.37% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 61.6% respectively. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.