Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 23 616.02 N/A -1.40 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.73 N/A -0.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Autolus Therapeutics plc and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 624.64% and its average price target is $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 3.52%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.