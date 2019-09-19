Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Comparison side by side

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 19 521.35 N/A -1.40 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1284.62 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Autolus Therapeutics plc and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 6% respectively. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.