Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 12 0.00 33.90M -1.40 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 0.92 33.92M -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Autolus Therapeutics plc and NantKwest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Autolus Therapeutics plc and NantKwest Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 288,265,306.12% 0% 0% NantKwest Inc. 2,700,851,978.66% -52.7% -43.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Autolus Therapeutics plc and NantKwest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$26 is Autolus Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 112.24%. On the other hand, NantKwest Inc.’s potential upside is 5.04% and its consensus target price is $1.25. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Autolus Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 8.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc on 7 of the 12 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.