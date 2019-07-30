Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Comparing side by side

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 23 652.73 N/A -1.40 0.00 MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and MorphoSys AG earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Autolus Therapeutics plc and MorphoSys AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.3% of MorphoSys AG are owned by institutional investors. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% MorphoSys AG -6.45% -2.13% -9.68% -17.47% -8.28% -1.94%

For the past year MorphoSys AG has weaker performance than Autolus Therapeutics plc

Summary

MorphoSys AG beats Autolus Therapeutics plc on 3 of the 4 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.