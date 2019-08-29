Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Comparison side by side

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 434.18 N/A -1.40 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Autolus Therapeutics plc and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $27.33, with potential upside of 102.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc on 4 of the 6 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.