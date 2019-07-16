Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 25 667.26 N/A -1.40 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 5.39 N/A 3.52 4.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Autolus Therapeutics plc and Innoviva Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.