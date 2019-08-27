Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 458.79 N/A -1.40 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 3.52%. Competitively, 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.