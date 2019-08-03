Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Comparing side by side

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 23 623.53 N/A -1.40 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.97 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Autolus Therapeutics plc and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 22.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 86.6%. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.