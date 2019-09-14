Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 563.06 N/A -1.40 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 429.22 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Geron Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Geron Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Geron Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Geron Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.67, with potential upside of 130.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Geron Corporation had bullish trend.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.