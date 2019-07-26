Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Comparing side by side

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 24 563.06 N/A -1.40 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Autolus Therapeutics plc and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Autolus Therapeutics plc and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 20.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 31.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.