Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Contrasting side by side

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 19 497.99 N/A -1.40 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 10.06M -2.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Autolus Therapeutics plc and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 168,509,212.73% 0% -238.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 117.76% at a $26 consensus target price. Competitively Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $13.5, with potential upside of 113.27%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Autolus Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 9.2%. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc was more bearish than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.