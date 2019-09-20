Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 19 549.45 N/A -1.40 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 57.1% respectively. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.