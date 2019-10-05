Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 12 0.00 33.90M -1.40 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 32.86M -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 285,834,738.62% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 5,849,056,603.77% -80.6% -8.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Autolus Therapeutics plc and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$26 is Autolus Therapeutics plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 115.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.