Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Comparison side by side

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 23 648.52 N/A -1.40 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Autolus Therapeutics plc and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 573.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.