Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Contrasting side by side

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 408.74 N/A -1.40 0.00 Alkermes plc 27 2.96 N/A -1.17 0.00

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Alkermes plc's gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Alkermes plc's ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75

Competitively Alkermes plc has a consensus price target of $29.5, with potential upside of 46.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc was more bearish than Alkermes plc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats Autolus Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.