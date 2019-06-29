Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 26 671.43 N/A -1.40 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.