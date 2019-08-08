Autoliv Inc. (ALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) and Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv Inc. 74 0.72 N/A 2.80 25.76 Sypris Solutions Inc. 1 0.23 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Autoliv Inc. and Sypris Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.7% Sypris Solutions Inc. 0.00% -27.1% -6.5%

Risk and Volatility

Autoliv Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sypris Solutions Inc. has a 0.77 beta which is 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Autoliv Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Sypris Solutions Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Sypris Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Autoliv Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Autoliv Inc. and Sypris Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Sypris Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Autoliv Inc. has a consensus target price of $71, and a 3.50% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Autoliv Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.4% of Sypris Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Autoliv Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.4% of Sypris Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autoliv Inc. -6.34% 4.04% -6.92% -8.96% -29.31% 2.73% Sypris Solutions Inc. 17.8% 32.9% 7.29% -10.16% -33.97% 32.05%

For the past year Autoliv Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sypris Solutions Inc.

Summary

Autoliv Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sypris Solutions Inc.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. The company offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera-based vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors. It primarily serves car manufacturers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for truck manufacturers; axle shafts and drive train components for medium and heavy-duty trucks; transmission shafts for heavy-duty trucks; and specialty closures for oil and gas pipelines. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, integrated design and engineering services, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics markets. This segment provides circuit card assembly and sub-assembly design and building services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, and integrated avionics; complex circuit cards for use in various space programs; and complex circuit cards and subassemblies for use in weapons systems, targeting and warning systems, and various space programs. The company also offers specialized products comprising light weight axle components, and specialty closures and joints used in pipeline and chemical systems. Sypris Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.