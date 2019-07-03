Autoliv Inc. (ALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) and Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv Inc. 75 0.68 N/A 3.76 19.04 Standard Motor Products Inc. 49 0.89 N/A 2.68 17.48

Table 1 highlights Autoliv Inc. and Standard Motor Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Standard Motor Products Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Autoliv Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Autoliv Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Motor Products Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Autoliv Inc. and Standard Motor Products Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 2.6% Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Autoliv Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Standard Motor Products Inc.’s beta is 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Autoliv Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Standard Motor Products Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Standard Motor Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Autoliv Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Autoliv Inc. and Standard Motor Products Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv Inc. 2 2 1 2.20 Standard Motor Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Autoliv Inc.’s upside potential is 8.71% at a $73.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Autoliv Inc. and Standard Motor Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 81.2%. About 0.1% of Autoliv Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Standard Motor Products Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autoliv Inc. -6.28% -14.39% -6.38% -12.53% -30.76% 1.82% Standard Motor Products Inc. -2.97% -12.67% -9.29% -14.19% 8.66% -3.39%

For the past year Autoliv Inc. has 1.82% stronger performance while Standard Motor Products Inc. has -3.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Autoliv Inc. beats Standard Motor Products Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. The company offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera-based vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors. It primarily serves car manufacturers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.