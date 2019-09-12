Autoliv Inc. (ALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) and Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv Inc. 73 0.80 N/A 2.80 25.76 Modine Manufacturing Company 14 0.26 N/A 1.50 9.14

Table 1 highlights Autoliv Inc. and Modine Manufacturing Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Modine Manufacturing Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Autoliv Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Autoliv Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Modine Manufacturing Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Autoliv Inc. and Modine Manufacturing Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.7% Modine Manufacturing Company 0.00% 16.4% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

Autoliv Inc.’s current beta is 1.51 and it happens to be 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Modine Manufacturing Company’s 93.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Autoliv Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Modine Manufacturing Company is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Autoliv Inc. and Modine Manufacturing Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Modine Manufacturing Company 0 1 1 2.50

Autoliv Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -15.43% and an $66.5 average price target. Modine Manufacturing Company on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 average price target and a 7.36% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Modine Manufacturing Company is looking more favorable than Autoliv Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of Autoliv Inc. shares and 91% of Modine Manufacturing Company shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Autoliv Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.7% are Modine Manufacturing Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autoliv Inc. -6.34% 4.04% -6.92% -8.96% -29.31% 2.73% Modine Manufacturing Company -8.17% -4.99% -6.73% -3.92% -20.23% 26.92%

For the past year Autoliv Inc. has weaker performance than Modine Manufacturing Company

Summary

Autoliv Inc. beats Modine Manufacturing Company on 7 of the 11 factors.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. The company offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera-based vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors. It primarily serves car manufacturers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products. The company also provides gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products consisting of commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; geothermal and water-source heat pumps; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; and condensing units. It serves automobile, truck, bus, specialty vehicle, agricultural, industrial, construction equipment, and heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; mining equipment and engine manufacturers; industrial manufacturers of material handling equipment, generator sets, and compressors; mechanical contractors; HVAC wholesalers; installers; and end users in commercial and industrial applications. The company also exports its products. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.