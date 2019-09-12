Autoliv Inc. (ALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

This is a contrast between Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Auto Parts and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv Inc. 73 0.80 N/A 2.80 25.76 Adient plc 20 0.14 N/A -16.24 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.7% Adient plc 0.00% -54.1% -13.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Autoliv Inc. are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Adient plc’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Autoliv Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adient plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Autoliv Inc. and Adient plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Adient plc 1 2 1 2.25

Autoliv Inc.’s downside potential is -16.33% at a $66.5 average price target. On the other hand, Adient plc’s potential downside is -12.12% and its average price target is $22.25. Based on the results shown earlier, Adient plc is looking more favorable than Autoliv Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Autoliv Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Adient plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Autoliv Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Adient plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autoliv Inc. -6.34% 4.04% -6.92% -8.96% -29.31% 2.73% Adient plc -4.31% -1.29% 3.17% 22.93% -51.37% 57.7%

For the past year Autoliv Inc. was less bullish than Adient plc.

Summary

Autoliv Inc. beats Adient plc on 7 of the 10 factors.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. The company offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera-based vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors. It primarily serves car manufacturers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The company operates through Seating and Interiors segments. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, and fabric and complete seat systems. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and China. It has collaboration with FCA US LLC to produce seating for the Chrysler Portal concept vehicles. Adient plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.