Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) Reaches $76.34 After 6.00% Up Move; SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (SCEXF) Shorts Down By 29.07%

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) had a decrease of 29.07% in short interest. SCEXF’s SI was 1.31 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 29.07% from 1.85M shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 336 days are for SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:SCEXF)’s short sellers to cover SCEXF’s short positions. It closed at $2.332 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.17% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 529,034 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 03/04/2018 – In self-driving cars, human drivers and standards come up short -experts; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Bd of Directors Approved Completion of Previously Announced Spin-Off of Veoneer Into an Independent Publicly Traded Co; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV – BOARD APPROVED COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF OF VEONEER INTO INDEPENDENT PUBLICLY TRADED CO; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AUTOLIV ASP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS RECENT EVENTS IN ADAS AND AD ENVIRONMENT ARE A REMINDER OF IMPORTANCE OF SYSTEM VALIDATIONS AND TO ALWAYS FOCUS ON HAVING SAFETY FIRST IN MIND; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS FOR ELECTRONICS SEGMENT, INDICATION IS FOR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO BE AROUND NEGATIVE 3% FOR FULL YEAR, WITH INDICATION THAT UNDERLYING SEGMENT PROFITABILITY WILL DECREASE…; 25/05/2018 – Autoliv: Jan Carlson Appointed Honorary Doctor at Linköping University; 22/03/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS MATS BACKMAN WILL, AFTER COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF, CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF AUTOLIV; 25/05/2018 – Autoliv: Jan Carlson appointed Honorary Doctor at Linköping University; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Autoliv Outlook To NegativeThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $6.62B company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $80.92 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ALV worth $397.02 million more.

Another recent and important Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Saracen Mineral Holdings (SCEXF) Presents At 2017 Denver Gold Forum – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2017.

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited engages in the gold mining business in Australia. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. It also explores for nickel deposits. It has a 34.29 P/E ratio. The firm holds 100% interest in the Carosue Dam activities located in north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

Analysts await Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. ALV’s profit will be $125.68 million for 13.16 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Autoliv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.07% EPS growth.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.62 billion. It operates through two divisions, Passive Safety and Electronics. It has a 26.97 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

