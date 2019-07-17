Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) EPS Estimated At $1.47; Stonehill Capital Management Lifted P G & E Common (PCG) Holding By $101.82 Million

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased P G & E Corp Common (PCG) stake by 1089% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonehill Capital Management Llc acquired 5.99M shares as P G & E Corp Common (PCG)’s stock rose 18.74%. The Stonehill Capital Management Llc holds 6.54 million shares with $116.40M value, up from 550,000 last quarter. P G & E Corp Common now has $9.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 7.55M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE

Analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report $1.47 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.75 EPS change or 33.78% from last quarter’s $2.22 EPS. ALV’s profit would be $128.23M giving it 11.90 P/E if the $1.47 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, Autoliv, Inc.’s analysts see 22.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 1.29 million shares traded or 97.35% up from the average. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 30.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – VEONEER EXPECTS HIGH RD&E INVESTMENTS TO CONTINUE AND CAPEX LEVELS TO BE IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS, UNTIL 2020; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CFO SAYS CLOSE TO 100 PERCENT OF ORDER NEED TO MEET SALES TARGET FOR 2020 ALREADY BOOKED — INVESTOR DAY; 09/05/2018 – Autoliv: GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – BOTH COMPANIES ALSO REITERATED FINANCIAL TARGETS ORIGINALLY SET FORTH AT AUTOLIV’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY HELD IN SEPTEMBER 2017; 22/03/2018 – Autoliv: Leaders for Veoneer and Autoliv announced ahead of planned spin-off; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Bd of Directors Approved Completion of Previously Announced Spin-Off of Veoneer Into an Independent Publicly Traded Co; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS RECENT EVENTS IN ADAS AND AD ENVIRONMENT ARE A REMINDER OF IMPORTANCE OF SYSTEM VALIDATIONS AND TO ALWAYS FOCUS ON HAVING SAFETY FIRST IN MIND; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Sees FY Electronics Negative Organic Sales Growth of Around 3%; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – FOR VEONEER’S ACTIVE SAFETY BUSINESS, CLOSE TO 70 PCT BOOKED TO MEET 2022 SALES TARGET OF $2 BLN – INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv provides update on planned Veoneer spin-off

Among 6 analysts covering PG\u0026E (NYSE:PCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PG\u0026E had 17 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $11 target in Friday, January 25 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research on Monday, January 28 to “Outperform”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $17.5 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by UBS. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 180,041 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 16,407 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd reported 10,293 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 217,650 shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Department owns 159 shares. Jet Capital Investors Limited Partnership has invested 6.36% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 75,770 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 258,544 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com reported 53,617 shares. First Trust Lp reported 598,276 shares stake. 3.87 million were accumulated by Nokota Lp. Synovus Finance holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Kensico invested in 1.02% or 2.90M shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Inspections prompt thousands of PG&E repairs – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E says power line inspections revealed 10,000 problems – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate’s Wildfire Measure – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Callon Petroleum, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and PG&E Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.11 billion. It operates through two divisions, Passive Safety and Electronics. It has a 34.95 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

More notable recent Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Autoliv Inc. (ALV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Galapagos NV (GLPG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.