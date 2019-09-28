Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) EPS Estimated At $1.45; Shorts at Cactus Class A (WHD) Lowered By 10.55%

Cactus Inc Class A (NYSE:WHD) had a decrease of 10.55% in short interest. WHD’s SI was 1.06M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.55% from 1.19 million shares previously. With 596,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Cactus Inc Class A (NYSE:WHD)’s short sellers to cover WHD’s short positions. The SI to Cactus Inc Class A’s float is 2.83%. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 495,186 shares traded. Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has declined 8.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WHD News: 08/03/2018 CACTUS INC QTRLY REVENUES UP 9.1% TO $104.8 MLN FROM $96.0 MLN IN PRECEDING QUARTER; 06/04/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : RBC STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $32; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cactus Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHD); 09/05/2018 – Cactus 1Q Rev $115.1M; 10/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 09/05/2018 – CACTUS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $115.1 MLN VS $58.5 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CACTUS INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO RANGE BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $60 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Cactus 1Q EPS 14c; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Cactus Inc; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30

Analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report $1.45 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $1.35 EPS. ALV’s profit would be $126.48 million giving it 13.43 P/E if the $1.45 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, Autoliv, Inc.’s analysts see 5.07% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77.92. About 739,025 shares traded or 31.60% up from the average. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Veoneer to Be Owned by Cevian Capital Following Spin-Off; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cevian ups stake in Autoliv to become biggest shareholder – Dagens lndustri; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS RECENT EVENTS IN ADAS AND AD ENVIRONMENT ARE A REMINDER OF IMPORTANCE OF SYSTEM VALIDATIONS AND TO ALWAYS FOCUS ON HAVING SAFETY FIRST IN MIND; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AUTOLIV ASP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 09/05/2018 – Autoliv: GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: CEVIAN AGREES NOT TO OWN MORE THAN 19.9% OF VEONEER; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN* WAS IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE AND l AM PLEASED THAT IT IMPROVED YEAR-OVER-YEAR FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INTENDS TO PROVIDE TOTAL CASH LIQUIDITY OF ABOUT $1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – ANNOUNCED IMPORTANT STEPS IN PROCESS TO SPIN-OFF ITS ELECTRONICS BUSINESS; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS FOR NEW AUTOLIV ESTIMATES ITS LEVERAGE RATIO* OF NET DEBT* TO EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 1.5X AT TIME OF COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF

Among 2 analysts covering Cactus (NYSE:WHD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cactus has $4000 highest and $3700 lowest target. $38.50’s average target is 30.91% above currents $29.41 stock price. Cactus had 3 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $4000 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It has a 14.44 P/E ratio. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.80 billion. It operates through two divisions, Passive Safety and Electronics. It has a 27.52 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

