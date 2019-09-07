Autoliv Inc. (ALV) and LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Comparing side by side

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) and LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv Inc. 73 0.70 N/A 2.80 25.76 LKQ Corporation 27 0.65 N/A 1.34 20.13

In table 1 we can see Autoliv Inc. and LKQ Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. LKQ Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Autoliv Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Autoliv Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than LKQ Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.7% LKQ Corporation 0.00% 10% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Autoliv Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. LKQ Corporation’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Autoliv Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LKQ Corporation are 2.4 and 1 respectively. LKQ Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Autoliv Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Autoliv Inc. and LKQ Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 LKQ Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Autoliv Inc. has a -4.98% downside potential and an average price target of $71.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Autoliv Inc. and LKQ Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 95.1%. Autoliv Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of LKQ Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autoliv Inc. -6.34% 4.04% -6.92% -8.96% -29.31% 2.73% LKQ Corporation 2.63% -0.44% -9.14% 1.35% -19.68% 13.49%

For the past year Autoliv Inc. has weaker performance than LKQ Corporation

Summary

Autoliv Inc. beats LKQ Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. The company offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera-based vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors. It primarily serves car manufacturers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It primarily serves collision and mechanical repair shops, new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.