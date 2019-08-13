Autoliv Inc. (ALV) and Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) and Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv Inc. 74 0.69 N/A 2.80 25.76 Garrett Motion Inc. 16 0.27 N/A 4.06 3.49

Demonstrates Autoliv Inc. and Garrett Motion Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Garrett Motion Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autoliv Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Autoliv Inc. is currently more expensive than Garrett Motion Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Autoliv Inc. and Garrett Motion Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.7% Garrett Motion Inc. 0.00% -51.3% 54.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Autoliv Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Garrett Motion Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Autoliv Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Garrett Motion Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Autoliv Inc. and Garrett Motion Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Garrett Motion Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Autoliv Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.43% and an $71 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Autoliv Inc. and Garrett Motion Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 89.6%. Autoliv Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Garrett Motion Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autoliv Inc. -6.34% 4.04% -6.92% -8.96% -29.31% 2.73% Garrett Motion Inc. -4.26% -6.03% -21.28% -10.66% 0% 14.83%

For the past year Autoliv Inc. was less bullish than Garrett Motion Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Autoliv Inc. beats Garrett Motion Inc.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. The company offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera-based vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors. It primarily serves car manufacturers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.