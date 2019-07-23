Autoliv (ALV) to pay $0.62 on Sep 5, 2019; World Fuel Services Has 1.32 Sentiment

World Fuel Services Corp (INT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 107 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 81 decreased and sold their equity positions in World Fuel Services Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 60.26 million shares, down from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding World Fuel Services Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 61 Increased: 69 New Position: 38.

Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) is expected to pay $0.62 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:ALV) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Autoliv Inc’s current price of $72.07 translates into 0.86% yield. Autoliv Inc’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. May 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 667,764 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 30.76% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 22/03/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS JOHAN LÖFVENHOLM, WILL BECOME CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF VEONEER FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CFO SAYS CLOSE TO 100 PERCENT OF ORDER NEED TO MEET SALES TARGET FOR 2020 ALREADY BOOKED — INVESTOR DAY; 22/03/2018 – Autoliv: Leaders for Veoneer and Autoliv announced ahead of planned spin-off; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – INITIAL CAPITALIZATION OF VEONEER WILL PROVIDE UP TO $1.2 BLN OF CASH LIQUIDITY IN VEONEER; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AUTOLIV INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 22/03/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS AFTER COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF, MIKAEL BRATT WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF AUTOLIV, WHICH WILL CONTAIN AUTOLIV’S PASSIVE SAFETY BUSINESS SEGMENT; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV SEES TRADING IN VEONEER TO BEGIN IN EARLY PART OF 3Q; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS BOARD HAD PREVIOUSLY INSTRUCTED MANAGEMENT TO ASSESS VEONEER’S TOTAL CASH LIQUIDITY NEEDS OF UP TO $1.2 BLN; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS PRODUCT LAUNCHES IN PASSIVE SAFETY ARE GENERALLY ON TRACK AND ITS ORDER INTAKE CONTINUED TO BE ON A HIGH LEVEL IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV BOARD APPROVES COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF

More notable recent Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Autoliv Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Autoliv Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autoliv: Safety Investing From Sweden – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Autoliv had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.29 billion. It operates through two divisions, Passive Safety and Electronics. It has a 25.46 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold Autoliv, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 5.85% more from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 4,995 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 33,010 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 6,649 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap holds 0% or 5,045 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Services stated it has 212 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 5,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Camarda Lc has 0.01% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Harris Assoc Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 371,635 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 86 shares. 47,282 were reported by Gateway Advisers Lc. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk holds 0.02% or 67,495 shares. Meyer Handelman Com owns 0.03% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 7,536 shares. Invesco stated it has 559,915 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 299,484 shares.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 3.41% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation for 255,150 shares. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc owns 611,344 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has 1.15% invested in the company for 263,431 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cooke & Bieler Lp has invested 1.14% in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners Lp, a California-based fund reported 1.39 million shares.

World Fuel Services Corporation, an energy management company, provides energy procurement advisory, supply fulfillment and transaction, and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the aviation, marine, and transportation industries. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. It operates through three divisions: Aviation, Marine, and Land. It has a 18.47 P/E ratio. The Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch services; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

More news for World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “Why Shares of World Fuel Services Corporation Have Soared 68% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Why World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 21, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. INT’s profit will be $36.31 million for 16.93 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.