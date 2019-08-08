Autoliv (ALV) to pay $0.62 on Sep 5, 2019; UCB S A ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (UCBJF) Sellers Decreased By 17.67% Their Shorts

UCB S A ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) had a decrease of 17.67% in short interest. UCBJF’s SI was 478,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.67% from 580,700 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 2391 days are for UCB S A ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)’s short sellers to cover UCBJF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.61. About 819 shares traded or 7.91% up from the average. UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) is expected to pay $0.62 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:ALV) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Autoliv Inc’s current price of $68.60 translates into 0.90% yield. Autoliv Inc’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. May 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.6. About 406,747 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 13/03/2018 – AUTOLIV HOLDER CEVIAN CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 7.5%; 31/05/2018 – Autoliv: Top Autoliv shareholders show strong support for Veoneer spin-off; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – PROCESS OF SPINNING OFF ELECTRONICS BUSINESS UNDER NAME VEONEER IS PROGRESSING WELL; 21/05/2018 – Autoliv to Provide Veoneer Spinoff With $1 Bln Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Sees Flat FY Electronics Consolidated Sales Growth; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv – Financial Report January – March 2018; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv 1Q Operating Margin 8.0% Vs 8.3%; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Sees FY Passive Safety Organic Sales Growth of More Than 10%; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – FOR VEONEER, TOTAL AVAILABLE MARKET OF $43 BLN BY 2025, INDICATING A 10% ANNUAL GROWTH RATE (CAGR); 08/03/2018 Autoliv: Autoliv Nominated to Develop and Produce First Level 3 ADAS System for Geely

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines and solutions for people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. The company has market cap of $14.55 billion. The Company’s core products include Cimzia for ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Keppra, Vimpat, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and restless legs syndrome. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergy; Venlafaxine ER for depressive and anxiety disorders; Nootropil for cognitive disorders; and Xyrem for narcolepsy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold Autoliv, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 5.85% more from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 93,671 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 13,252 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 146,586 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 787 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 12,574 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 61 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 4,056 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp owns 732,120 shares. 7,891 are owned by Gideon Advsr Inc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 44,465 shares. Point72 Asset Management L P holds 1,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 38,489 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 6,600 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 272 shares.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.16 billion. It operates through two divisions, Passive Safety and Electronics. It has a 24.23 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

Among 2 analysts covering Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Autoliv had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets.