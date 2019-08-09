Autoliv (ALV) to pay $0.62 on Sep 5, 2019; Symmetry Peak Management Raised Its Netease (NTES) Holding

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc acquired 3,000 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock declined 19.12%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 4,500 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 1,500 last quarter. Netease Inc now has $31.03B valuation. The stock increased 10.26% or $22.15 during the last trading session, reaching $238.02. About 2.04 million shares traded or 196.94% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs

Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) is expected to pay $0.62 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:ALV) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Autoliv Inc’s current price of $69.68 translates into 0.89% yield. Autoliv Inc’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. May 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $69.68. About 337,005 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv Board approves completion of spin-off; 04/04/2018 – AUTOLIV HOLDER CEVIAN CAPITAL BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.62%; 22/03/2018 – Leaders for Veoneer and Autoliv Announced Ahead of Planned Spin-off; 13/03/2018 – AUTOLIV HOLDER CEVIAN CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 7.5%; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN* WAS IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE AND l AM PLEASED THAT IT IMPROVED YEAR-OVER-YEAR FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: PACT W/ CEVIAN ON VEONEER; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV PROVIDES UPDATE ON PLANNED VEONEER SPIN-OFF; 08/05/2018 – AUTOLIV SEES FIVE CURRENT BOARD MEMBERS TO BE ON VEONEER BOARD; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CFO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE CAPEX NORMALIZING TOWARDS HISTORIC LEVELS OF 4 PCT-5 PCT IN 2019, BUT REMAIN HIGHER FOR 2018 — INVESTOR DAY; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – VEONEER CFO SAYS “HAVE SOME MONEY” FOR M&A IN $1 BLN CASH INFUSION FROM AUTOLIV

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy NetEase (NTES) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of NetEase Popped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 7, 2019 : BKNG, AIG, ET, MFC, MNST, MELI, NTES, IAC, FNV, EVRG, SWKS, CTL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase Inc has $302 highest and $245 lowest target. $284.65’s average target is 19.59% above currents $238.02 stock price. NetEase Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Nomura. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by CLSA.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HIMX) stake by 335,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $160,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) stake by 142,500 shares and now owns 315,000 shares. Huya Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Autoliv Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autoliv Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.18 billion. It operates through two divisions, Passive Safety and Electronics. It has a 24.61 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.