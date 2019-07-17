Autoliv (ALV) to pay $0.62 on Sep 5, 2019; Luxor Capital Group LP Upped Ally Finl (ALLY) Holding By $34.12 Million

Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) is expected to pay $0.62 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:ALV) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Autoliv Inc’s current price of $70.00 translates into 0.89% yield. Autoliv Inc’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. May 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 1.29 million shares traded or 97.35% up from the average. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 30.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 31/05/2018 – Top Autoliv Shareholders to Remain Major Owners of Separated Unit; 09/05/2018 – Autoliv: GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 23/05/2018 – Autoliv: Invitation to Autoliv and Veoneer Investor Day webcast and telephone conference; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv Bd Announced Mary Cummings, Mark Durcan and Jonas Synnergren Are Expected to Join Veoneer’s Bd Following Completion of the Spin-off; 25/04/2018 – Autoliv Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS FOR NEW AUTOLIV ESTIMATES ITS LEVERAGE RATIO* OF NET DEBT* TO EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 1.5X AT TIME OF COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV – BOARD APPROVED COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF OF VEONEER INTO INDEPENDENT PUBLICLY TRADED CO; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – VEONEER CFO SEES OVERALL BUSINESS BEING CASH FLOW POSITIVE 1-2 YEARS AFTER 2020 – INVESTOR DAY; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – INITIAL CAPITALIZATION OF VEONEER WILL PROVIDE UP TO $1.2 BLN OF CASH LIQUIDITY IN VEONEER; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CFO SAYS CLOSE TO 100 PERCENT OF ORDER NEED TO MEET SALES TARGET FOR 2020 ALREADY BOOKED — INVESTOR DAY

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) stake by 45.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luxor Capital Group Lp acquired 1.26 million shares as Ally Finl Inc (ALLY)’s stock rose 8.73%. The Luxor Capital Group Lp holds 4.04M shares with $111.12 million value, up from 2.78 million last quarter. Ally Finl Inc now has $12.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 2.48M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Mark Manzo President Insurance Busines; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:RUTH) stake by 241,800 shares to 268,200 valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (NASDAQ:GLNG) stake by 523,500 shares and now owns 1.33M shares. Ally Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:ALLY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ally Financial Declares Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy for Their Massive Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Bank Stocks a Buy on their Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Ways To Avoid ATM Fees If You Have An Online Bank – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Online Banking Frustrations And 3 Companies Looking To Fix Them – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.11 billion. It operates through two divisions, Passive Safety and Electronics. It has a 34.95 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

More notable recent Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Autoliv Inc. (ALV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Galapagos NV (GLPG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold Autoliv, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 5.85% more from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Parametric Associate Ltd Co, Washington-based fund reported 70,773 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.01% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Tortoise Ltd stated it has 8 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 4,056 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Huntington Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 255 shares. Pnc Grp reported 7,617 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 15,692 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 10,689 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 0% or 2,926 shares. 14,204 are owned by Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). 1,867 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &.