Autoliv (ALV) Share Price Declined While Edgestream Partners LP Has Decreased Stake by $2.61 Million; Wagner Bowman Management Increases Position in Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 223,266 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 60.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 35,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The hedge fund held 23,397 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 59,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 346,126 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 29/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS HAS BEEN SELECTED BY ONE OF WORLD’S LEADING AUTOMAKERS AS A PARTNER TO DEVELOP AND PRODUCE MONO VISION CAMERA SYSTEMS COMPRISED OF CAMERA HARDWARE, SOFTWARE AND ALGORITHMS; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS FOR NEW AUTOLIV ESTIMATES ITS LEVERAGE RATIO* OF NET DEBT* TO EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 1.5X AT TIME OF COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Backs FY Segment Guidance Given in 4Q17 Report; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – IT IS EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND VEONEER UNTIL IT REACHES POSITIVE CASH FLOW; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV PROVIDES UPDATE ON PLANNED VEONEER SPIN-OFF; 31/05/2018 – Top Autoliv Shareholders to Remain Major Owners of Separated Unit; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cevian ups stake in Autoliv to become biggest shareholder – Dagens lndustri; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CFO SAYS CLOSE TO 100 PERCENT OF ORDER NEED TO MEET SALES TARGET FOR 2020 ALREADY BOOKED — INVESTOR DAY; 31/05/2018 – Autoliv: Top Autoliv shareholders show strong support for Veoneer spin-off; 21/05/2018 – Autoliv to Provide Veoneer Spinoff With $1 Bln Liquidity

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 56,253 shares to 71,751 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 12,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Analysts await Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. ALV’s profit will be $126.50M for 10.94 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Autoliv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold ALV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 5.85% more from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,306 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 4,324 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Sandy Spring Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). 1.72 million were accumulated by Principal Financial Group Inc. The California-based Aperio Gru Limited Liability has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0% or 16,428 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Aviva Public Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 33,010 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 0% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 1,867 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 44,465 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 178,932 shares. 53,973 are owned by Automobile Association. Moreover, Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has 0.25% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 8,675 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.15 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 2,081 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

