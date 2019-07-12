Autoliv (ALV) Market Valuation Declined While Edgestream Partners LP Has Lowered Stake; As Universal Ins Hldgs (UVE) Stock Price Declined, Wells Fargo & Company Lowered Stake

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (UVE) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 18,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 147,406 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, down from 166,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 21,303 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 14.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 60.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 35,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,397 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 59,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $67.83. About 22,101 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 30.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – FOR VEONEER’S ACTIVE SAFETY BUSINESS, CLOSE TO 70 PCT BOOKED TO MEET 2022 SALES TARGET OF $2 BLN – INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Autoliv: Invitation to Autoliv and Veoneer Investor Day webcast and telephone conference; 22/03/2018 – Leaders for Veoneer and Autoliv Announced Ahead of Planned Spin-off; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV PROVIDES UPDATE ON PLANNED VEONEER SPIN-OFF; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv FY Underlying Profitability in Electronics Seen Decreasing on Year; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: CEVIAN PARTNER SYNNERGREN TO JOIN VEONEER BOARD; 31/05/2018 – Autoliv and Veoneer Hold Investor Day Ahead of Spin-off; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV ENTERS $800M BRIDGE FACILITY AGREEMENT; 25/05/2018 – Autoliv: Jan Carlson Appointed Honorary Doctor at Linköping University; 23/05/2018 – Invitation to Autoliv and Veoneer Investor Day Webcast and Telephone Conference

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 231,869 shares to 778,564 shares, valued at $33.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $828,403 activity. Wilcox Frank bought $22,537 worth of stock. Shares for $285,034 were bought by DOWNES SEAN P. The insider Springer Jon sold $268,122.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 43,704 shares to 73,461 shares, valued at $11.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 33.78% or $0.75 from last year’s $2.22 per share. ALV’s profit will be $127.34M for 11.54 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Autoliv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

