Autoliv (ALV) Holder Beddow Capital Management Cut Its Position by $771,245 as Share Value Declined; Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose While Capital Investment Services Of America Has Trimmed Holding

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $287.77. About 1.23M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autoliv Inc. (ALV) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 10,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The hedge fund held 69,461 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 80,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autoliv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76B market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.04. About 214,506 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CEO SAYS REGARDING THE $4 BLN SALES TARGET IN 2022 FOR VEONEER, ”A GOOD BIT MORE THAN HALF OF THAT IS ALREADY IN BOOKED ORDERS”; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: PACT W/ CEVIAN ON VEONEER; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – FOR VEONEER, RECORD $1.1 BLN ANNUAL ORDER INTAKE OVER LAST 12 MNTHS (UP 48%) SUPPORTS 2020 SALES TARGET OF AROUND $3 BLN AND AROUND $4 BLN BY 2022; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv 1Q Oper Pft $225.4M; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN* WAS IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE AND l AM PLEASED THAT IT IMPROVED YEAR-OVER-YEAR FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Sees FY Passive Safety Organic Sales Growth of More Than 10%; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS FOR ELECTRONICS SEGMENT, INDICATION IS FOR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO BE AROUND NEGATIVE 3% FOR FULL YEAR, WITH INDICATION THAT UNDERLYING SEGMENT PROFITABILITY WILL DECREASE…; 22/03/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS JAN CARLSON WILL BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF VEONEER FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS FOR NEW AUTOLIV ESTIMATES ITS LEVERAGE RATIO* OF NET DEBT* TO EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 1.5X AT TIME OF COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Autoliv Outlook To Stable; Affirms ‘A-/A-2’

Analysts await Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. ALV’s profit will be $126.49M for 11.39 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Autoliv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ALV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 5.85% more from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 53,300 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 0% or 2,926 shares in its portfolio. 2.19 million are owned by Vanguard Gru Inc. Shine Investment Advisory Serv Inc has 102 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 44,415 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.04% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). 897 are owned by Advisory Serv Limited Liability. Sei holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,081 shares. British Columbia Management Corporation owns 56,441 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 12,251 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Moreover, Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.02% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 19,468 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Sandy Spring National Bank has 0.01% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 1,000 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.83 million for 45.25 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 2,430 shares to 7,548 shares, valued at $13.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 75,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT).