Autohome Inc. (ATHM)’s Financial Results Comparing With JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU)

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) and JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome Inc. 90 0.00 N/A 3.53 29.51 JMU Limited 1 0.27 N/A -278.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome Inc. 0.00% 29.5% 21.2% JMU Limited 0.00% -363.1% -215.2%

Volatility and Risk

Autohome Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.43. Competitively, JMU Limited is 182.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.82 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Autohome Inc. and JMU Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 JMU Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Autohome Inc.’s upside potential is 10.32% at a $92.67 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autohome Inc. and JMU Limited are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 2% respectively. Comparatively, JMU Limited has 0.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autohome Inc. -2.66% -2.44% 28.81% 51.65% -0.36% 33.09% JMU Limited -17.31% -31.38% 80.77% 26.47% -82.31% 84.29%

For the past year Autohome Inc. has weaker performance than JMU Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Autohome Inc. beats JMU Limited.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, it operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Telstra Holdings Pty Ltd.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.