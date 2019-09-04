Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Reaches $85.42 After 3.00% Down Move; Half Robert International (RHI) Has 1.15 Sentiment

The stock of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.52% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 336,378 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUANThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $10.01B company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $82.86 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ATHM worth $300.24 million less.

Half Robert International Inc (RHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 189 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 165 decreased and sold their stock positions in Half Robert International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 110.52 million shares, up from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Half Robert International Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 5 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 138 Increased: 139 New Position: 50.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Robert Half Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Robert Half International Sends Mixed Signals – Motley Fool” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Robert Half Fell on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Robert Half International Inc (RHI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

The stock increased 1.30% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 727,580 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $6.21 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It has a 13.89 P/E ratio. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting activities personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support.

Hutchinson Capital Management Ca holds 4.5% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. for 229,453 shares. Stanley Capital Management Llc owns 131,093 shares or 4.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 3.61% invested in the company for 589,568 shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Llc has invested 2.34% in the stock. Argent Capital Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 724,155 shares.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.73M for 13.07 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Increased An Energizing 243% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy to Ride Chinaâ€™s Emerging Wealth – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Autohome Inc.’s (NYSE:ATHM) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.