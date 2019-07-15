Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Reaches $83.93 After 9.00% Up Move; EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A. SPONSORED ADR B (EQUEY) Shorts Lowered By 98.31%

EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A. SPONSORED ADR B (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) had a decrease of 98.31% in short interest. EQUEY’s SI was 900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 98.31% from 53,100 shares previously. With 3,300 avg volume, 0 days are for EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A. SPONSORED ADR B (OTCMKTS:EQUEY)’s short sellers to cover EQUEY’s short positions. It closed at $27.52 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.98% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 569,108 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUANThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $9.91 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $91.48 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ATHM worth $891.72 million more.

Equatorial Energia S.A., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. The company has market cap of $5.17 billion. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of MaranhÃ£o state with a concession area of approximately 333,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.4 million clients. It has a 22.18 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes electric in a concession area covering 1,248 square kilometers serving approximately 2.2 million clients in 144 municipalities of ParÃ¡ state.

Another recent and important Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Equatorial Energia (EQUEY) Updates On Cepisa Acquisition – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2018.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile clients in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.91 billion. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including firm generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. It has a 25.45 P/E ratio. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites.

