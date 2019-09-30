Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Reaches $83.06 After 9.00% Down Move; Dow Inc. (DOW) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Dow Inc. has $69 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.14’s average target is 13.60% above currents $47.66 stock price. Dow Inc. had 15 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, July 29. Nomura maintained Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) rating on Wednesday, September 18. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $5200 target. On Tuesday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. See Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) latest ratings:

The stock of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.55% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.06. About 1.14 million shares traded or 49.38% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $9.81B company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $75.58 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ATHM worth $882.54 million less.

The stock increased 1.25% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 1.92 million shares traded. Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow rises more than 150 points as Wall Street ends tumultuous third quarter – CNBC” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Reasons the Dow Will Hit 100,000 in 15 Years – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average 2019 Laggards Could Be Big Q4 Winners – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At The Newest S&P 500 Sector After One Year – Benzinga” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 28 in Q2 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 1 investors sold Dow Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 4.74 million shares or 621.56% more from 656,250 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW). Ntv Asset Lc reported 9,725 shares. West Oak Limited Co invested in 438 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 4,305 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 3,515 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York holds 189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company reported 8,096 shares. Kempner Capital Management Inc has invested 0.72% in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW). Cap Inv Advisors Limited Co accumulated 17,584 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.61% or 22,186 shares. Baxter Bros reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW). Frontier Inv Management invested 0.03% in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW). Mengis Management has 13,430 shares. Grassi Investment Management has invested 0.55% in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW). Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW).

Dow Inc. provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $35.42 billion. The Company’s Performance Materials and Coatings segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings that are used in maintenance and protective industries, wood, metal packaging, traffic markings, thermal paper, and leather; performance monomers and silicones; standalone silicones; and home and personal care solutions. It has a 14.06 P/E ratio. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers ethylene oxides, propylene oxide, propylene glycol and polyether polyols, aromatic isocyanates and polyurethane systems, coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, and composites.

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autohome Begins To Separate Itself From Competitors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chinese techs slide on de-listing chatter – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Is Tencent Trying to Take Over Bitauto? – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Increased An Energizing 243% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile clients in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.81 billion. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including firm generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. It has a 25.18 P/E ratio. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites.

