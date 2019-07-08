Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Reaches $82.78 After 7.00% Down Move; Aircastle Limited (AYR) Shorts Decreased By 2.38%

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) had a decrease of 2.38% in short interest. AYR’s SI was 1.77 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.38% from 1.82M shares previously. With 366,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)’s short sellers to cover AYR’s short positions. The SI to Aircastle Limited’s float is 3.34%. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 44,894 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c

The stock of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 415,142 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $9.77 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $76.99 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ATHM worth $684.11 million less.

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Autohome Inc.’s (NYSE:ATHM) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Autohome Inc (ATHM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bitauto: A Super Safe Target That Is Highly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Autohome Stock Lost 26% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TransUnion (TRU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Autohome (NYSE:ATHM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Autohome had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by CLSA on Tuesday, February 26. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by CLSA. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 16.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $131.05M for 18.64 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.59% EPS growth.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile clients in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.77 billion. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including firm generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. It has a 25.1 P/E ratio. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The firm also invests in other aviation assets. It has a 7.27 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its aircraft portfolio comprised 206 aircraft leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries.

Among 2 analysts covering Aircastle (NYSE:AYR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aircastle had 2 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the shares of AYR in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Underperform” rating.