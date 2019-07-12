Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Reaches $82.35 After 4.00% Down Move; Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Citigroup maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 1. See Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) latest ratings:

The stock of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.13% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $82.35. About 591,336 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4MThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $9.75 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $79.06 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ATHM worth $390.12M less.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, makes, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $99.52 billion. It operates through two divisions, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It has a 17.37 P/E ratio. The firm offers endocrinology products to treat diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions; and testosterone deficiency.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 9 selling transactions for $151.46 million activity. $25.11 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC. 426 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $50,281. 4,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $480,000 were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold Eli Lilly and Company shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 669,956 shares. Jnba Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 700 shares. Scotia Cap invested in 37,935 shares. Sabal Com has 7,430 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru holds 12,878 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Prudential Pcl reported 0.03% stake. Beach Invest Counsel Pa accumulated 4,860 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Exane Derivatives reported 918 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 160 are owned by Proffitt & Goodson. Renaissance Techs invested 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Covington Capital Mgmt owns 9,400 shares. 513,137 are owned by Kbc Nv. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,885 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt Inc reported 2,300 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $106.91. About 2.78 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 15/05/2018 – Lilly’s Galcanezumab Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Galcanezumab for the Prevention of Episodic Cluster Headache; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Separate Phase 3 Study in Chronic Cluster Headache Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C VS EMPAGLIFLOZIN IN PIONEER 2 TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 10/05/2018 – Lilly to buy Armo Biosciences for $1.6 bln to bolster cancer pipeline; 04/05/2018 – Mobify Customer Kim Williams-Czopek of Lilly Pulitzer Wins Retail Innovator Award for Progressive Web App

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 16.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $131.46 million for 18.55 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.59% EPS growth.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile clients in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.75 billion. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including firm generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. It has a 24.97 P/E ratio. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites.

Among 3 analysts covering Autohome (NYSE:ATHM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Autohome had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, January 28 by JP Morgan. CLSA maintained Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by CLSA. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.