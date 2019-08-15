Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Reaches $79.68 After 9.00% Up Move; Ipic Entertainment – Class A (IPIC) Shorts Decreased By 2.81%

Ipic Entertainment Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:IPIC) had a decrease of 2.81% in short interest. IPIC’s SI was 166,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.81% from 170,800 shares previously. With 4,400 avg volume, 38 days are for Ipic Entertainment Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:IPIC)’s short sellers to cover IPIC’s short positions. The SI to Ipic Entertainment Inc – Class A’s float is 4.1%. The stock decreased 23.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $0.61. About 191,475 shares traded or 294.35% up from the average. iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC) has declined 85.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.71% the S&P500. Some Historical IPIC News: 08/03/2018 – iPic® Entertainment Announces Agreement to Partner With BAS Global Investments Company to Develop World-Class Luxurious iPic Theaters and Restaurant Locations in Saudi Arabia; 26/04/2018 – iPic® Entertainment to Reveal a New Level of Luxury Moviegoing Experience at iPic® Scottsdale April 27; 07/03/2018 – iPic Entertainment® Announces First Location to Open in Georgia; 08/03/2018 – iPic® Entertainment Announces Initial Full Year 2018 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – IPIC ENTERTAINMENT INC – REITERATES FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – IPIC ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES FULL YEAR TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF +3% TO +7%; 15/05/2018 – IPIC ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE-STORE SALES DECREASE OF 5.1%; 08/03/2018 – iPic® Entertainment Announces Agreement to Partner With BAS Global Investments Company to Develop World-Class Luxurious iPic T; 23/04/2018 – IPIC ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE-STORE SALES DECREASE OF 7.9%; 05/03/2018 iPic® Entertainment to Announce Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook and Report Preliminary Fiscal Year 2017 Results on March 8, 2018

The stock of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.02% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $79.68. About 151,686 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $9.41B company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $86.85 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ATHM worth $846.63M more.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile clients in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.41 billion. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including firm generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. It has a 24.16 P/E ratio. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites.

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Autohome Inc.’s (NYSE:ATHM) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AutoHome Inc (NYSE:ATHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AutoHome Inc has $120 highest and $100 lowest target. $110’s average target is 38.05% above currents $79.68 stock price. AutoHome Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CLSA maintained Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) rating on Tuesday, February 26. CLSA has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by CLSA.

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.00 million. The firm operates a casual restaurant, a farm-to-glass full-service bar, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It currently has negative earnings. It operates 121 screens at 16 locations in 10 states.