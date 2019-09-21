Autohome Inc. (ATHM) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Comparing side by side

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome Inc. 93 0.00 N/A 3.70 22.95 Qutoutiao Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Autohome Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Autohome Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome Inc. 0.00% 28.7% 20.7% Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% -256.2% -99.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Autohome Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Qutoutiao Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Autohome Inc.’s upside potential is 11.09% at a $102.05 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Qutoutiao Inc. is $14, which is potential 271.35% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Qutoutiao Inc. looks more robust than Autohome Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Autohome Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.5% and 2.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autohome Inc. -0.56% -0.01% -23.31% 20.31% -15.03% 8.65% Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38%

For the past year Autohome Inc. had bullish trend while Qutoutiao Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Autohome Inc. beats Qutoutiao Inc.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, it operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Telstra Holdings Pty Ltd.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.