Autohome Inc. (ATHM) and Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Contrasting side by side

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) and Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome Inc. 90 0.00 N/A 3.53 29.51 Leaf Group Ltd. 8 1.20 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Autohome Inc. and Leaf Group Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) and Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome Inc. 0.00% 29.5% 21.2% Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1%

Risk and Volatility

Autohome Inc.’s current beta is 1.43 and it happens to be 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Leaf Group Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.28 beta which makes it 28.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Autohome Inc. and Leaf Group Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$92.67 is Autohome Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.04%. On the other hand, Leaf Group Ltd.’s potential upside is 81.06% and its average price target is $13. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Leaf Group Ltd. is looking more favorable than Autohome Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.1% of Autohome Inc. shares and 80.7% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6% of Leaf Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autohome Inc. -2.66% -2.44% 28.81% 51.65% -0.36% 33.09% Leaf Group Ltd. -5.17% -11.99% -5.28% -15.55% -20.52% 12.55%

For the past year Autohome Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Leaf Group Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Autohome Inc. beats Leaf Group Ltd.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, it operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Telstra Holdings Pty Ltd.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.